US stocks rebounding in premarket trading. S&P and NASDAQ positive
Kaplan comments give the stocks a boost in premarket tradingFed's Kaplan was less hawkish during his interview on FOXBusiness this morning.
Recall that Kaplan was one of the more hawkish Fed officials, calling for an early tapering during his most recent interview on August 11 (see: Fed's Kaplan: In favor of announcing a plan to taper at the Sept meeting and start tapering in Oct.)
Nine days later, he is acknowledging the potential impact of the Delta variant and how it could sway his opinion about tapering.
If Kaplan is more dovish, the expectations are swaying that Feds Powell will most likely stay the course when he speaks on August 27 at the Jackson Hole conference.
The comments have push the stocks higher and into the black in premarket trading. The futures are now implying:
- S&P index up 6.5 points
- Dow +45 points
- NASDAQ index +45 points