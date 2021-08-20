US stocks rebounding in premarket trading. S&P and NASDAQ positive

Kaplan comments give the stocks a boost in premarket trading









Nine days later, he is acknowledging the potential impact of the Delta variant and how it could sway his opinion about tapering.







The comments have push the stocks higher and into the black in premarket trading. The futures are now implying:

S&P index up 6.5 points



Dow +45 points



NASDAQ index +45 points



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. If Kaplan is more dovish, the expectations are swaying that Feds Powell will most likely stay the course when he speaks on August 27 at the Jackson Hole conference.

Fed's Kaplan was less hawkish during his interview on FOXBusiness this morning.