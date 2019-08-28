US stocks rise to the best levels of the day as rebalancing boosts buying

S&P 500 up 20 points





A weak opening in stock markets has turned into a solid rally. The S&P 500 fell 15 points at the open but has turned around and is now up 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2889.





The index is in the middle of the range where it's been bouncing around since Trump's latest round of tariffs.





There is lots of talk today about rebalancing. The drop in stocks this month combined with the massive rally in bonds has created conditions where bonds must be sold and stocks bought. Given the fundamental backdrop, I would expect those flows to be overwhelmed but it's not just rebalancing that's a driver -- it's also the fear of rebalancing flows leading to some front-running.





It might take until next week until the smoke clears. Monday is going to be a huge day to tap into sentiment.

