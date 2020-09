Dip buyers get another chance

S&P 500 futures point to an 18-point decline at the open after yesterday's 54-point rally. Correlations have broke down on a number of fronts but equities have continued higher this week. A dip yesterday was bought aggressively.





Are the dip buyers finally out of bullets? The drops in Apple and Tesla lately are certainly a reason for caution. In the premarket, TSLA shares are down to $412 from $447 at yesterday's close.