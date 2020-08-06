US stocks set for a slight dip at the open

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

No real jitters ahead of non-farm payrolls

Today is all about positioning ahead of non-farm payrolls but it's been tough to argue that a weak jobs number has been negative for stocks in the pandemic anyway. All news is good news for stocks.

Futures have been lower all day but are now nearly flat. S&P 500 futures point to a four-point decline after yesterday's 21 point rally. The index is about 2.5% away from the all-time high.

The real barrier is the next stimulus package but it looks like that's going to go into the weekend.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose