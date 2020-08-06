US stocks set for a slight dip at the open

No real jitters ahead of non-farm payrolls

Today is all about positioning ahead of non-farm payrolls but it's been tough to argue that a weak jobs number has been negative for stocks in the pandemic anyway. All news is good news for stocks.





Futures have been lower all day but are now nearly flat. S&P 500 futures point to a four-point decline after yesterday's 21 point rally. The index is about 2.5% away from the all-time high.





The real barrier is the next stimulus package but it looks like that's going to go into the weekend.

