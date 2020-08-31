US stocks set for a small decline as a blockbuster month winds down

Stocks have been a one-way market





S&P 500 futures point to a 3 point decline after the open after Friday's 23-point gain.







So far this month, there have only been four negative days for the S&P 500 (and two of those were less than 0.25%). If the index can score a win, that would put the percentage of days this month with gains at 82%.





The stocks to watch today are Tesla and Apple, which are both trading split-adjusted. TSLA jumped in the premarket initially but has given it all back.





