S&P 500 futures up 41 points





Most of yesterday's 51 point decline in the S&P 500 is set to be erased with futures up 41 points.





The market was negative immediately after non-farm payrolls but is feeling better about a strong economy and jobs growth new, especially with US 10-year yields back to pre-NFP levels.





The spot to watch is going to be the Nasdaq. The bulls there are wounded and vulnerable.