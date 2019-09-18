US stocks set for decline. FedEx in focus on warning about economy
Futures slightly lower
"I
think there is a lot of whistling past the graveyard about the US
consumer and the United States economy versus what's going on globally," he said.
"Most people don't think about the fact that when China slows down because of US tariffs or uncertainty or for whatever reason, as big a victim - if you want to call it that - of the China slowdown is Europe, because Germany's contraction is because they're not selling as much to China, which is a huge customer of Europe," he said.
"The US consumer, which is a remarkable driver of growth and
employment - all things that are spoken about every day - sort of mask
the fact that the goods producing sector, which we're in the midst of,
is much more global in nature than the U.S. consumer, which is largely
services and certain consumption," Smith said. "So that's the reason
that we began the year the way we began it."