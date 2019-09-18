US stocks set for decline. FedEx in focus on warning about economy

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The best day on the calendar to buy stocks over the past decade is Fed day. The market has a bias towards rising both before and after the decision -- generally has hawkish worries are supplanted by dovish results.

US equity futures today are pointing to a four point decline after a seven point rise yesterday.

The stock in focus is FedEx, which is down 11% premarket after poor guidance.

"The global economy continues to soften and we are taking steps to cut capacity," said CEO Fred Smith on the conference call. The slowdown is being "driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty."

He didn't stop there:

"I think there is a lot of whistling past the graveyard about the US consumer and the United States economy versus what's going on globally," he said.

"Most people don't think about the fact that when China slows down because of US tariffs or uncertainty or for whatever reason, as big a victim - if you want to call it that - of the China slowdown is Europe, because Germany's contraction is because they're not selling as much to China, which is a huge customer of Europe," he said.

"The US  consumer, which is a remarkable driver of growth and employment - all things that are spoken about every day - sort of mask the fact that the goods producing sector, which we're in the midst of, is much more global in nature than the U.S. consumer, which is largely services and certain consumption," Smith said. "So that's the reason that we began the year the way we began it."



