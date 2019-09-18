US stocks set for decline. FedEx in focus on warning about economy

Futures slightly lower

The best day on the calendar to buy stocks over the past decade is Fed day. The market has a bias towards rising both before and after the decision -- generally has hawkish worries are supplanted by dovish results.





US equity futures today are pointing to a four point decline after a seven point rise yesterday.





The stock in focus is FedEx, which is down 11% premarket after poor guidance.





"The global economy continues to soften and we are taking steps to cut capacity," said CEO Fred Smith on the conference call. The slowdown is being "driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty."





He didn't stop there:



