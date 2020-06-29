US stocks set to bounce at the open

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 74 points, or 2.4%

US coronavirus cases continued to climb over the weekend but the market has been able to shake it off so far.

S&P 500 futures are pointing to a 15 point gain at the open after the 74 point loss on Friday.

There's a short-term bull case for risk assets today because of the 'Monday effect' in coronavirus data. In a series of places -- particularly in Florida -- the count on Monday is affected by lower weekend testing/reporting. The market should know better but I'm not confident that's the case.

