US stocks set to erase yesterday's gains with eyes on tech

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Futures point to decline

S&P 500 futures are 32 points lower after a 39 point gain yesterday. Much of the price action today will focus around tech companies that reported earnings yesterday.

Premarket:
  • Apple -4%
  • Amazon -1.4%
  • Twitter -15%
  • Google +5%
  • Facebook -0.5%
I think there's a case for buying gold and risk assets ahead of the election but with US virus cases continuing to climb, there's a risk we get one more flush on Monday.

