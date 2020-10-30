US stocks set to erase yesterday's gains with eyes on tech
Futures point to decline
S&P 500 futures are 32 points lower after a 39 point gain yesterday. Much of the price action today will focus around tech companies that reported earnings yesterday.
Premarket:
- Apple -4%
- Amazon -1.4%
- Twitter -15%
- Google +5%
- Facebook -0.5%
I think there's a case for buying gold and risk assets ahead of the election but with US virus cases continuing to climb, there's a risk we get one more flush on Monday.