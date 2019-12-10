US stocks set to open a little higher

Reports of US/China working on tariff delay and Pres.Trump impeachment charges cancel each other out

The US stocks are set to open little changed.





Earlier declines on the back of decreasing expectations for US China trade solution were erased when a Wall Street Journal article said that US and China were discussing delaying the tariffs as they haggle over farm purchases. A negative is that Pres. Trump faces abuse of power and obstruction of justice impeachment charges. It was is expected but is still unsettling.

