US stocks set to open at fresh record

S&P 500 closed Friday at a record

The party is set to continue in US stocks, albeit at a more-subdued pace.





The S&P 500 closed 14 points higher on Friday to a record 3014, including a finish at the highs of the day. The momentum is set to continue with futures pointing to a 5-point gain at the open.





Citi earnings have been a catalyst with earnings (ex-Tradeweb) at $1.83 compared to $1.80 expected. Revenue also beat estimates.





"We navigated an uncertain environment successfully by executing our strategy, and by showing disciplined expense, credit and risk management," CEO Michael Corbat said in the earnings release.

