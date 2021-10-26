US stocks set to open at fresh record highs. Eyes on tech

S&P 500 will hit another record at the open

S&P 500 futures point to an 18-point gain at the open after yesterday's record close at 4566. It will only take 6 points of intraday gains to hit a new high.





The Nasdaq is also in focus today with futures up 92 points. The tech index is about 200 points from the September record high.







Facebook earnings yesterday were mixed but included authorization for a mammoth $50B share buyback. Shares are 0.25% high in the premarket.







Today, Microsoft, Visa, AMD, Twitter and Alphabet are due after the close.


