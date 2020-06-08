US stocks set to open higher.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Dow leads again

The US stocks are set to open higher with the Dow leading the way. Boeing, which has been on a tear higher, is trading up $16.64 or 8.1%. The NASDAQ futures are implying a near unchanged opening for that index as investors shift to the beaten-down sectors and more away from the high flyers/tech stocks. 

There were some rumors that Gilead/AstraZeneca were in talks to merge. Dave Weber on CNBC is pouring some cold water on that by saying sources are reporting they are not in talks for a deal. Both of those companies are in the race for finding a vaccine for the coronavirus.

S&P futures are also trading higher in premarket trading 

