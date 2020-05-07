US stocks set to open higher but off premarket peaks. NASDAQ could go positive for the year.
Remember NASDAQ index goes unchanged at 8972.60
US stocks are set to open higher but off the premarket peaks. The NASDAQ index is expected to open up around +113 points. The index closed at 8854. Adding 100 points would take the index up to 8967. That is close to the end of year closing level of 8972.60. A move above that level puts the NASDAQ index in the black for the year. That would attract headlines.
The Dow industrial average closed -17.08 points off the end of year close. The S&P index is still down -11.83%. They each have a ways to go.