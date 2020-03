The ebb and flow is intense

Since the start of the week we've had:





3 major central banks cut rates and a hint at the same in the eurozone and UK Biden take a commanding lead over Sanders

That's about the best-case scenario for stocks this week. If they can't fight off coronavirus worries on that, they won't fight them off at all.





Futures point to a 87 point drop in the S&P 50 0after yesterday's 127 point rally.



Starop in.