US stocks slide to session lows. S&P 500 down 1%

S&P 500 down 1%

A brief respite in the bearishness in markets has given way to fresh lows. The S&P 500 is down 1% to 2840, which is the lowest in a week.





The bigger story is the divergence within the index. You have the big tech stocks back near all-time highs but you have some major companies that are hitting new lows.





One of them is General Electric, which today fell to a 52-week low, taking out some significant support on the way.





Another is Well Fargo, which has taken out the virus lows.











