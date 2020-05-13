US stocks slide to session lows. S&P 500 down 1%

A brief respite in the bearishness in markets has given way to fresh lows. The S&P 500 is down 1% to 2840, which is the lowest in a week.
The bigger story is the divergence within the index. You have the big tech stocks back near all-time highs but you have some major companies that are hitting new lows.

One of them is General Electric, which today fell to a 52-week low, taking out some significant support on the way.
Another is Well Fargo, which has taken out the virus lows.
