US stocks starting to feel the pressure again

S&P 500 falls to session low





The President has stayed quiet all day today -- not a single tweet or media comment. The economic calendar has also been quiet.





Still, the tone has been sour as tidbits of animosity from trade talks trickle out, including a report saying an anti-US missive is coming in the People's Daily.





Emerging markets are also under pressure after the weekend primaries in Argentina. The peso is down 25%.





While the move in stocks is now above 1%, the bond market is flashing some sharper warning signals. US 10-year yields are down 9 basis points to 1.65% and that's more-likely to spill into USD/JPY trading than stocks.

