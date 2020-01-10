US stocks stumble after hitting record highs

Closing changes for North American trade on January 10, 2020:





On the day:

S&P 500 down 9 points to 3265 after hitting 3282 (-0.3%)



DJIA down 133 points to 28823



Nasdaq down 24 points to 9178

On the week:

On the week:

S&P 500 up 0.9%

DJIA up 0.7%

Nasdaq +1.75%



The turnaround today is a bit of warning signal. Note that January is a weak seasonal month but there is a long-term trend of strength early in the month. I also tend to think the signing of the 'phase one' deal is sell-the-fact risk.