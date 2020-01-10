US stocks stumble after hitting record highs

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Closing changes for North American trade on January 10, 2020:

On the day:
  • S&P 500 down 9 points to 3265 after hitting 3282 (-0.3%)
  • DJIA down 133 points to 28823
  • Nasdaq down 24 points to 9178
On the week:
  • S&P 500 up 0.9%
  • DJIA up 0.7%
  • Nasdaq +1.75%
The turnaround today is a bit of warning signal. Note that January is a weak seasonal month but there is a long-term trend of strength early in the month. I also tend to think the signing of the 'phase one' deal is sell-the-fact risk.
