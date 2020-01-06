US stocks trade to new session highs into the close

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

NASDAQ leading the way at 0.50%

The major indices are going into the close with upside momentum. All the major indices are trading at new session highs with the Dow industrial average now up 0.14%, the S&P index up 0.3% and the NASDAQ index up 0.5%
