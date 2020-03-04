US stocks trading at new session highs

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

As the day comes to close the US stocks have pushed to new highs


The major stock indices are continuing their move to the upside. The S&P index is now up 3.5% on the day and the NASDAQ index is up 3.12%.

The Dow industrial average is up 983 points or 3.8%. The high price stalled just ahead of the up 1000 point level.

Adam wrote about the gains earlier today and attributed the shift to the results from yesterday's Super Tuesday primaries. In particular the resurgence of Joe Biden as the front runner for the Democratic nomination. For his article click here.

US yields are moving higher at the longer end especially. The 10 year yield is currently up 3.38 basis points and back above 1% at 1.0328%. The 30-year bond yield is up to 1.677%, that's up 6.2 basis points on the day.

UPDATE: The Dow Jones is now up over 1000 poins on the day or 3.96%

