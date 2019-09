It's the final trading day of the month and the quarter

Today's changes:

S&P 500 +0.50%



DJIA +0.36%



Nasdaq +0.75%



On the month:

S&P 500 +1.7%



DJIA +1.9%



Nasdaq +0.5%





On the quarter



S&P 500 +1.2%



DJIA +1.2%



Nasdaq -0.1%



Stock markets haven't exactly set the world on fire in the past few months but they managed to skate through some turbulent times.





Here is a look at the quarterly chart of the S&P 500: