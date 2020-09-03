US stopgap funding bill to avoid shutdown - further chatter

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier post is here on this:  ICYMI - Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

Fox with it now also, the network has been told there is an informal plan by Pelosi/Mnuchin to do a stopgap spending bill (known as a CR) to avoid a shutdown on September, 30
  • a "clean" bill, re-upping all existing levels is the hope,  but there has been talk about possibly latching some coronavirus aid to this package
  • numbers in the bill are being worked out
  • it is unclear for how long the bill would run



