US stopgap funding bill to avoid shutdown - further chatter

Earlier post is here on this: ICYMI - Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

Fox with it now also, the network has been told there is an informal plan by Pelosi/Mnuchin to do a stopgap spending bill (known as a CR) to avoid a shutdown on September, 30

a "clean" bill, re-upping all existing levels is the hope, but there has been talk about possibly latching some coronavirus aid to this package

numbers in the bill are being worked out

it is unclear for how long the bill would run











