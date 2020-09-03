US stopgap funding bill to avoid shutdown - further chatter
Earlier post is here on this: ICYMI - Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown
Fox with it now also, the network has been told there is an informal plan by Pelosi/Mnuchin to do a stopgap spending bill (known as a CR) to avoid a shutdown on September, 30
- a "clean" bill, re-upping all existing levels is the hope, but there has been talk about possibly latching some coronavirus aid to this package
- numbers in the bill are being worked out
- it is unclear for how long the bill would run