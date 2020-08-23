US storms - Oil producers on Saturday shut 13% of crude oil production ahead of Laura and Marco
Weekend news on industry response to approach of Gulf storms, posting ICYMI:
Via Reuters:
- Producers halted 240,785 barrels per day of oil production and 119 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output before noon on Saturday, said regulator U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
- Crews were evacuated from six production and four drilling rigs. Another seven drilling vessels were moved out of the storms' paths