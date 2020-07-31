US strikes $2.1 billion coronavirus vaccine deal with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline

Subscription Confirmed!
USD/JPY pares losses on the session but sellers still in near-term control
NASDAQ stocks trade near highs ahead of key arnings after the close
EUR, GBP, CHF continue their march higher vs the USD.
GBPUSD trades to new session high
EURUSD trades to a new session high. Keeps the buyers in firm control
BOJ leaves bond buying operations unchanged going into August
ECB's Lagarde: We have to maintain safety net at least until June 2021
BOJ to meet with Japan MOF, FSA to discuss markets later today at 0700 GMT
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9848 (vs. yesterday at 6.9902)
RBNZ's Bascand speaking - says it will be 'some time' before economic recovery