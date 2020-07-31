US strikes $2.1 billion coronavirus vaccine deal with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi, GSK selected for Operation Warp Speed





The US will also have a further option for a supply of additional 500 million doses of the vaccine in the longer-term. GSK adds that if study data are postive, the companies can request US regulatory approval some time in 1H 2021.





To put a bit of a timeline on things, phase 1/2 of the study is expected to start in September with Phase 3 set to be conducted by the end of the year.





The deal will see the firms provide the US government with 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with the US to provide up to $2.1 billion for development, clinical trials, manufacturing and the delivery of the initial batch of doses.