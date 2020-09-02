US - The CDC asks states to have coronavirus vaccine sites ready by November 1

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking states to get ready to distribute vaccine by 1 Nov.

  • expedite the approval process for medical supply company McKesson
  • So McKesson can set up coronavirus vaccination sites
"CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020."

CDC Director Robert Redfield noted the licensing waivers "will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed."

CNBC had the report, link here for more.

