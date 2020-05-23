US to add 33 Chinese firms, institutions to an economic blacklist - accusation of helping China spy, links to WMDs

US Commerce Department to take action against companies producing products/services that assist Chinese military activities, specifically:

  • for being "complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs" and others
  • for supporting procurement of items for use by the Chinese military
Another indication of rising US/China strains.
As these increase they tend to be a negative input for financial market risk assets (and FX) and supportive of safe haven alternatives.


