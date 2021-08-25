ICYMI - US to bring forward its plans for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Greg had the news on this earlier ICYMI: WSJ: Biden plan calls for Covid boosters at 6 months versus 8 months previously

  • the Biden administration plans to speed up the vaccine boosters to six months instead of the previously expected eight months
  • The approval for boosters for all three Covid 19 shots is expected in mid-September
Plenty more at Greg's post ICYMI 
  
On the local front Australia is getting set for booster shots also:
The current state of play with vaccination rates in Australia (via local press in Oz):

vaccination rates in Australia

