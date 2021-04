The US has redirected its order for AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India

This will be enough for India to make over 20m vaccine doses

US to also supply for the first lot of Remdesivir antiviral drug (treatment), 20K courses

Info via Reuters





---

And more:

The US is sending:

1,100 refillable oxygen cylinders

1,700 oxygen concentrators

15 million N95 masks

a million Covid tests





---

These amounts are a drop in the ocean for India (the population is nearly 1.4bn people) but its a start.