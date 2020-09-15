U.S. to remove tariffs on Canadian aluminium - recap

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news that the US had backpedalled on tariffs on Canadian aluminium was earlier:

Reuters have a bit of a recap post up if you need a catch-up:
  • The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will remove 10% U.S. tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum as long as imports of the metal stay below levels that are expected to "normalize" over the next four months.
  • In response, Canada dropped a threat to impose billions of dollars of retaliatory sanctions, marking the end of a spat between the major trading partners.

