U.S. to remove tariffs on Canadian aluminium - recap
The news that the US had backpedalled on tariffs on Canadian aluminium was earlier:
Reuters have a bit of a recap post up if you need a catch-up:
- The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will remove 10% U.S. tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum as long as imports of the metal stay below levels that are expected to "normalize" over the next four months.
- In response, Canada dropped a threat to impose billions of dollars of retaliatory sanctions, marking the end of a spat between the major trading partners.