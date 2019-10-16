US to require all Chinese foreign missions to notify in advance of virtually all meetings

US slaps reciprocal policy on China





The US is tired of notifying China about all the activities of its diplomatic staff, so it's hitting back with a similar requirement. The State Dept will now require that all Chinese foreign missions notify in advance of all meetings with state, local and municipal governments along with educational and research institutions.





They emphasize that the notification is not to obtain permission, simply to give notification.





The US says its goal is to achieve reciprocal treatment for American diplomats in China, whose movements are restricted.





This isn't going to held de-escalate the trade war, but you have to hand it to the US for this one. It must be annoying for US diplomats to do this in China, only to watch their counterparts in the US move and act freely.





At the same time, we're getting to the point where 'trade war' isn't a broad enough term for what's happening between the US and China. This clearly doesn't fall under trade. The great decoupling is underway.

