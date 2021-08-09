US to require all military members get vaccine by Sept 15

AP reporting, citing a memo





The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.





"I will seek the president's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon" licensure by the Food and Drug Administration "whichever comes first," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in the memo to troops.

Austin cited military readiness and follows comments last week from Biden, asking military officials to develop a plan for total vaccination.





The report also says the FDA is expected to give final approval to the covid vaccine early next month.





Recent reports say army vaccination levels are around 50-60%. In some locales, military members are required to receive as many as 17 vaccinations already.





