US to sell $40 billion of two-year notes at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Tomorrow will auction 5 year notes and 7 year note on Thursday

The US treasury will start its 2, 5, 7 year note auction cycle today with the selling of $40 billion of two-year notes at the top of the hour.   The current WI 2 year is trading at 1.175%.

The averages over the last 6 months currently shows:
  • Bid to cover 2.59x
  • Dealers 29.4%
  • Indirects 50.4%
  • Directs 20.3%
Bids will be submitted at the top of the hour with the results shortly thereafter. The treasury will sell $41 billion of 5 year notes on Wednesday and $32 billion of 7 year notes on Thursday.


