US treasury auction of 2 year notes

The US Treasury will be selling $40B of 2 year notes at the top of the hour. The current Wi is trading at 1.83%





Bid to cover last auction 2.58x. The 6 month average is 2.58x.

High yield last auction 1.695%

Directs last auction 24.2%

Indirects last auction 48.5%

The auctions tomorrow will be for $41B 5 year notes, and Thurday they will auction $32B of 7 year notes.