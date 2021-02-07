US to unveil child benefits as part of $1.9 trillion stimulus package on Monday

Plan will provide $3000 per child

On Monday senior Democrats will unveil a $3000 per child subsidy that will be tacked onto the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, according to the Washington Post.





Under the proposal, the Internal Revenue Service would provide $3,600 over the course of the year per child under the age of 6, as well as $3,000 per child of ages 6 to 17. The size of the benefit would diminish for Americans earning more than $75,000 per year, as well as for couples jointly earning more than $150,000 per year. The payments would be sent monthly beginning in July, a delay intended to give the IRS time to prepare for the massive new initiative.



This move looks to be a push back at a Mitt Romney proposal that would increase benefits to parents.







It could cost $120 billion per year.









