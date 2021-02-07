US to unveil child benefits as part of $1.9 trillion stimulus package on Monday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Plan will provide $3000 per child

On Monday senior Democrats will unveil a $3000 per child subsidy that will be tacked onto the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, according to the Washington Post.

Under the proposal, the Internal Revenue Service would provide $3,600 over the course of the year per child under the age of 6, as well as $3,000 per child of ages 6 to 17. The size of the benefit would diminish for Americans earning more than $75,000 per year, as well as for couples jointly earning more than $150,000 per year. The payments would be sent monthly beginning in July, a delay intended to give the IRS time to prepare for the massive new initiative.
This move looks to be a push back at a Mitt Romney proposal that would increase benefits to parents.

It could cost $120 billion per year.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose