US to warn that China is working to steal American research on coronavirus vaccines

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US agencies F.B.I. and the Department of Homeland Security are preparing to issue a warning that China's most skilled hackers and spies are working to steal American research to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. 

Watch out for that headline! Should cause a bit of risk off when (if) it comes.

The NY Times with the report:
  • A draft of the forthcoming public warning, which officials say is likely to be issued in the days to come, says China is seeking "valuable intellectual property and public health data through illicit means related to vaccines, treatments and testing."

