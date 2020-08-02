US to widen action against Chinese tech groups beyond TikTok

The Trump administration says it'll "take action" in a matter of days against a wider swathe of Chinese software

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo spoke on Sunday

"These Chinese software companies doing business in the United States, whether it's TikTok or WeChat - there are countless more . . . are feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist party, their national security apparatus"

"President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist party."



We might hear more on this when Trump jets back in from his weekend golfing.







