US trade balance for April -$49.4B vs -$49.4B estimate
Highlights of US trade balance for April 2020
- prior month
- trade deficit $-49.4 billion which was the expected value.
- Prior month came in at $42.3 billion
- trade deficit rose 16.7% in April
- trade deficit excluding petroleum $52.62 billion in April
- imports plunged -13.7% in April 2 $200.69 billion from $232.52 billion
- exports plunged -20.5% in April 2 $151.28 billion from $190.18 billion in March
Weak numbers all around as the effects of coronavirus impact trading globally.