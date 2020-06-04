US trade balance for April -$49.4B vs -$49.4B estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Highlights of US trade balance for April 2020

US trade data

  • prior month
  • trade deficit $-49.4 billion which was the expected value.
  • Prior month came in at $42.3 billion
  • trade deficit rose 16.7% in April
  • trade deficit excluding petroleum $52.62 billion in April
  • imports plunged -13.7% in April 2 $200.69 billion from $232.52 billion
  • exports plunged -20.5% in April 2 $151.28 billion from $190.18 billion in March
Weak numbers all around as the effects of coronavirus impact trading globally.
