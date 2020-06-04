US trade balance for April -$49.4B vs -$49.4B estimate

Highlights of US trade balance for April 2020









prior month

trade deficit $-49.4 billion which was the expected value.



Prior month came in at $42.3 billion



trade deficit rose 16.7% in April



trade deficit excluding petroleum $52.62 billion in April



imports plunged -13.7% in April 2 $200.69 billion from $232.52 billion



exports plunged -20.5% in April 2 $151.28 billion from $190.18 billion in March



Weak numbers all around as the effects of coronavirus impact trading globally.

