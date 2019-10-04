US trade balance for August $-54.9 billion versus $-54.5 billion estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US trade balance for the month of August 2019

  • US trade balance for August $-54.9 billion versus -54.5 billion estimate
  • The goods trade deficit totaled - $74.42 billion. 
  • US exports rose 0.2% to $207.9 billion on oil, and soybeans. Last month +0.6%
  • US imports rose 0.5% to $262.8 billion the US dollars on the back of consumer goods. Last month -0.1%
  • US – China August trade deficit $-31.76 billion versus July deficit of $-32.78 billion
  • the OPEC trade surplus was 4701 million versus a July deficit of $100 million
  • US oil import price was $54.13 versus Julys $56.48. That is down -13.6% from August 2018 price of $62.64

ForexLive
