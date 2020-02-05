US trade balance for December $-48.9 billion versus $-48.2 billion estimate

US trade balance for December 2019









prior report $-43.1 billion revised to $-43.7 billion



exports rose 0.8% to $209.68 billion on industrial supplies



imports rose 2.7% to $258.5 billion on oil, gold



2019 goods – trade gap with China narrows 17.6% to $345.6 billion



US capital goods imports $56.05 billion verse November imports of $55.41 billion



US – China December trade deficit $24.79 billion verse November deficit of $26.37 billion



US – OPEC December trade surplus $1.33 billion verse November surplus of $1.02 billion



US December will import price $51.48 per barrel versus Novembers $51.92 per barrel



US annual trade deficit shrinks for the 1st time in 6 years. Narrows to $616.8 billion. China $345.6 billion of that deficit.



US surplus and services declined by 4% to $249.2 billion as imports of services gained



The trade reports were making progress over the 2nd half of the year, but gave back some of those gains in December. Nevertheless, the claim deficit with China is what Pres. Trump wants to see but it is still elevated. The surplus with the OPEC countries is also good news. Although Trump harps on the deficit, and despite the gains this year, the trade gap remains more than 20% wider than before he became president. The reason is that with a stronger US economy, Americans consumers drives more imports.





More on China