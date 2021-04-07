US trade balance for February -$71.1B vs -$70.5B estimate

US trade balance for February 2021













US trade balance comes in at -$71.1B vs -$70.5B estimate. The deficit is a record.

Prior month -$68.2B revised to -$67.8B

Exports -2.6% vs +1.1% last month

Imports -0.7% vs -1.2% last month

Exports $187.25B v $192.23B last month.

Imports $258.33B vs $260.06B





The US trade balance is a negative for GDP. The optics from this report are indicative of a greater negative with it being a record. Looking back at 2019, eyeballing the deficit, it had a low of -$41B and a high at $51.7B. The numbers over the last 8 months have been over $63B for each. The US demand for imports outpaces the overseas demand. There may be some weather impacts but the trend has been over an extended period.