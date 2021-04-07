US trade balance for February -$71.1B vs -$70.5B estimate
US trade balance for February 2021
- US trade balance comes in at -$71.1B vs -$70.5B estimate. The deficit is a record.
- Prior month -$68.2B revised to -$67.8B
- Exports -2.6% vs +1.1% last month
- Imports -0.7% vs -1.2% last month
- Exports $187.25B v $192.23B last month.
- Imports $258.33B vs $260.06B
- China deficit -$24.62B vs -26.25 last month
- Oil imports $46.37B vs $42.5B last month. That is down by -4.4% from Feb 2020
