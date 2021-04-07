US trade balance for February -$71.1B vs -$70.5B estimate

US trade balance for February 2021


US Trade deficit

  • US trade balance comes in at -$71.1B vs -$70.5B estimate. The deficit is a record. 
  • Prior month -$68.2B revised to -$67.8B
  • Exports -2.6% vs +1.1% last month
  • Imports -0.7% vs -1.2% last month
  • Exports $187.25B v $192.23B last month.
  • Imports $258.33B vs $260.06B
The US trade balance is a negative for GDP. The optics from this report are indicative of a greater negative with it being a record.  Looking back at 2019, eyeballing the deficit, it had a low of -$41B and a high at $51.7B. The numbers over the last 8 months have been over $63B for each. The US demand for imports outpaces the overseas demand.  There may be some weather impacts but the trend has been over an extended period.  

  • China deficit -$24.62B vs -26.25 last month
  • Oil imports $46.37B vs $42.5B last month. That is down by -4.4% from Feb 2020
