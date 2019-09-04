Coming Up!
US trade balance for July $-54.0 billion billion versus $-53.4 billion estimate
US trade balance for July 2019
- US trade balance for July $-54 billion versus $-53.4 billion estimate. The prior month was revised to a $-55.5 billion deficit from $-55.2 billion previously reported
- exports +0.6% in July versus -1.9% in June
- imports -0.1% in July versus -1.7% in June
- US exports $207.4 billion versus June $206.25 billion
- imports $261.39 billion versus June $261.75 billion
- US capital goods imports $55.41 billion versus in June imports of a $56.91 billion
- US – China trade deficit -$32.78 billion 1st June deficit of -$29.97 billion
- US – OPEC July trade deficit $100 million versus a deficit of $208 million
- US July oil imports price $56.48 per barrel versus June to $59.18 per barrel, -12.5% from July 2018 $64.54 per barrel
