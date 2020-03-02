US trade rep Lighthizer speaks in UK
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer is speaking in the UK on global trade. He says:
- US is protectionist, it is fixing unfair trade
- much work remains to be done with China on trade
- US, China need rules to help benefit both nations
- decoupling is not US objective with China
- See's US – UK trade talks starting next few weeks
- Hope with India is phase 1, then free-trade deal
- US-UK food standards should be signed based
- NHS issue won't derail US – UK trade agreement