US trade rep Lighthizer speaks in UK

Robert Lighthizer speaking in the UK

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer is speaking in the UK on global trade. He says:
  • US is protectionist, it is fixing unfair trade
  • much work remains to be done with China on trade
  • US, China need rules to help benefit both nations
  • decoupling is not US objective with China
  • See's US – UK trade talks starting next few weeks
  • Hope with India is phase 1, then free-trade deal
  • US-UK food standards should be signed based
  • NHS issue won't derail US – UK trade agreement

