US trade representative Lighthizer criticizes WTO report on China tech and IP
US rebukes WTO claims on US tariffs on China
Earlier today, the WTO said that the US violated trade rules with tariffs on China. The ruling refers to the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods in 2018. The WTO said in his report that the US had not met its "burden of demonstrating that the measures are provisionally justified".
The US trade representative Lighthizer is out with his /the administrations response saying:
- Ruling on China tariffs shows WTO completely inadequate to stop China's technology practices
- Criticizes WTO report on China and technology intellectual property
- WTO provides no remedy for China's misconduct
- US must be allowed to defend itself against unfair trade practices
- Says WTO decision has no effect on US – China phase I trade agreement
The ruling increases Beijing's claims against unfair trade practice by the US. However the administration can veto the decision by lodging an appeal at any point within the next 60 days