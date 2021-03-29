US Transportation Sec Buttigieg says no gas tax hike in infrastructure discussions
US President Biden is giving a much-awaited speech on Wednesday (March 31) in which he is expected to outline his transportation infrastructure plan.
US Transportation Sec Buttigieg is speaking in an interview on CNN saying:
- will be no mileage-related fees to pay for the infrastructure law
- gas tax hike not included in discussions
Which makes it sound like a hike to the corp tax rate and/or personal rate is more likely? Equity traders are eyeing tax announcements for (negative) impact on stocks. Stocks do seem intent on shrugging off any negatives though?