US Transportation Sec Buttigieg says no gas tax hike in infrastructure discussions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US President Biden is giving a much-awaited speech on Wednesday (March 31) in which he is expected to outline his transportation infrastructure plan. 

US Transportation Sec Buttigieg is speaking in an interview on CNN saying:
  • will be no mileage-related fees to pay for the infrastructure law
  • gas tax hike not included in discussions

Which makes it sound like a hike to the corp tax rate and/or personal rate is more likely?  Equity traders are eyeing tax announcements for (negative) impact on stocks. Stocks do seem intent on shrugging off any negatives though? 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose