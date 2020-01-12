US Treas Sec Mnuchin comments on China, Iran and his US GDP outlook

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaking on Fox, re China, Iran mainly:

  • looks for US GDP near 2.5% in 2020
  • Boeing troubles could trim 50 basis points from GDP
  • Trump's economic program 'really coming together'

On China trade:

  • English-language version of trade deal to be released
  • Trump retains tariff authority within China trade deal
  • there will be a phase two of China trade talks
  • China-US trade deal a 'historic transaction

On Iran:

  • Setting up Swiss channel for humanitarian purposes
  • Europeans are adhering to primary sanctions on Iran
  • Working with China to choke off remaining Iran oil buys
  • US doesn't want to target the people of Iran 
  • New order on Iran gives Treasury strong authorities

ForexLive
