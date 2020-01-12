US Treas Sec Mnuchin comments on China, Iran and his US GDP outlook
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaking on Fox, re China, Iran mainly:
- looks for US GDP near 2.5% in 2020
- Boeing troubles could trim 50 basis points from GDP
- Trump's economic program 'really coming together'
On China trade:
- English-language version of trade deal to be released
- Trump retains tariff authority within China trade deal
- there will be a phase two of China trade talks
- China-US trade deal a 'historic transaction
On Iran:
- Setting up Swiss channel for humanitarian purposes
- Europeans are adhering to primary sanctions on Iran
- Working with China to choke off remaining Iran oil buys
- US doesn't want to target the people of Iran
- New order on Iran gives Treasury strong authorities