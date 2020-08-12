US Treas Sec Mnuchin comments indicate stimulus negotiations are going nowhere

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is blaming pretty much everything and anyone expect himself, of course.

Standard politics.

The key takeaway is there is no sign of progress on help for the unemployed, the evicted, nor struggling small business on the near-term horizon. Markets are expecting further fiscal stimulus, the further away that is the less attractive risk trades will be.  

Presidential candidate Biden is speaking at the same time. Points out that Trump has not been included in the stimulus negotiations. 


US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

