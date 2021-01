US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin conveyed his disagreement to the President of the New York Stock Exchange. So reports Reuters citing 'source familiar'.

Referring to this from yesterday:

US Treasury clarifies EO on Chinese 'military-controlled' firms - no divestment required The clarification on the EO is a dog's breakfast too - it came more than 6 weeks after being issued.

Wait 'til someone tells Steve those ain't Bitcoins:

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

What a debacle this is. The NYSE reversal came following 'clarification' from Mnuchin's own department!