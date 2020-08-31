US Treas Sec Mnuchin says he hopes McConnell will introduce another coronavirus relief bill next week

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin referring the Mitch McConnel who leads the US Senate (upper house of Congress).

Other comments from Mnuchin indicate negotiations with the other side remain stalled.





More:

we can do more if a trillion is not enough

(Munchyy referring to the Dems want a circa 3tln package, so yeah, more will be needed)





the Federal Reserve have done an extraordinarily good job on COVID-19 response



