Here is more from US Treas Sec Yellen - a slightly higher interest rate environment ... would be a plus

US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke over the weekend after the G7, her comments have nudged the US dollar just a touch higher in very, very early Asia trade (NZ market are out today):

"We've been fighting inflation that's too low and interest rates that are too low now for a decade,"

"we want them to go back to" a normal interest rate environment

"and if this helps a little bit to alleviate things then that's not a bad thing -- that's a good thing."







Yellen is immediate past Chair of the Federal Reserve system.







