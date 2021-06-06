Here is more from US Treas Sec Yellen - a slightly higher interest rate environment ... would be a plus
US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke over the weekend after the G7, her comments have nudged the US dollar just a touch higher in very, very early Asia trade (NZ market are out today):
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen says will persist with Biden's $4tln spending plan even it it sends inflation higher
- Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 7 June 2021 ... not much change despite Yellen's remarks
- "We've been fighting inflation that's too low and interest rates that are too low now for a decade,"
- "we want them to go back to" a normal interest rate environment
- "and if this helps a little bit to alleviate things then that's not a bad thing -- that's a good thing."
Yellen is immediate past Chair of the Federal Reserve system.