Here is more from US Treas Sec Yellen - a slightly higher interest rate environment ... would be a plus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke over the weekend after the G7, her comments have nudged the US dollar just a touch higher in very, very early Asia trade (NZ market are out today):

  • "We've been fighting inflation that's too low and interest rates that are too low now for a decade," 
  • "we want them to go back to" a normal interest rate environment
  • "and if this helps a little bit to alleviate things then that's not a bad thing -- that's a good thing."

Yellen is immediate past Chair of the Federal Reserve system. 


