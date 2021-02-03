US Treas Sec Yellen calling a meeting of regulators to discuss market volatility driven by retail trading

Reuters with the report on U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling a meeting of key financial regulators this week

heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Secretary Yellen believes the integrity of markets is important and has asked for a discussion of recent volatility in financial markets and whether recent activities are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets," Treasury spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna said in a statement to Reuters.







This in reference to the enormous volatility in GameStop and other stocks.











